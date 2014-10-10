VIETNAM PRESS-Cbank says loans may rise 14.5 pct y/y in 2014 - Vietnam News

Deposit and lending by Vietnam’s banking sector in the last quarter of 2014 will likely accelerate, pushing the annual growth rate for deposits to 14.4 percent and that for loans to 14.5 percent, based on a central bank forecast, the Vietnam News newspaper reports.

The forecast is based on a survey on business trends among banks conducted by the State Bank of Vietnam’s Statistics and Forecast Department, the report said.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)