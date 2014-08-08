FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VIETNAM PRESS-Vietnam may extend property loan tenure to 15 years - Lao Dong
Sections
Featured
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 8, 2014 / 2:31 AM / 3 years ago

VIETNAM PRESS-Vietnam may extend property loan tenure to 15 years - Lao Dong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Vietnamese government may extend by five years the 10-year loans taken from a 30-trillion-dong ($1.42 billion) property stimulus package, according to a proposal by the construction ministry, the Lao Dong (Labour) newspaper reported.

As much as 1.11 trillion dong under the package had been disbursed as of June 30, or 3.7 percent of the total value, the report said. The credit was launched in June 2013, and its interest rate was cut to 5 percent in April 2014 from 6 percent.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1=21,180 dong) (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.