VIETNAM PRESS-Ma San Group's Q3 net profit falls 21 pct y/y - Saigon Giai Phong

Ma San Group’s net profit in the third quarter ended September fell 21.2 percent from a year earlier following lower returns from financial investments, the Saigon Giai Phong (Liberation Saigon) newspaper reports.

But Masan Consumer, the food subsidiary of the Ho Chi Minh City based group, reported its net profit rose nearly 20 percent in the same period to 908 billion dong ($43 million), thanks to rising earnings from convenient goods, instant coffee and spices, the report said.

