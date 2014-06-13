VIETNAM PRESS-MobiFone makes profit of $283 mln in 2013 - Dau Tu

MobiFone, one of Vietnam’s top three mobile phone services providers, made a profit of 6 trillion dong ($283 million) in 2013, and is valued at between $2 billion and $3 billion, according to various assessments, the Dau Tu (Investment) newspaper reported.

The privatisation of the firm, set to begin after it is separated from VNPT this week, the country’s top telecoms group, could help change Vietnam’s telecoms market once foreign investors buy stakes in MobiFone, the report said.

----

