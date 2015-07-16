FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 16, 2015 / 1:16 AM / 2 years ago

VIETNAM PRESS-MobiFone posts 8 pct rise in H1 profit - Vietnam Economic Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MobiFone, one of Vietnam’s major mobile phone service providers, reported first-half profit rose 8 percent from a year earlier and revenues increased 7.85 percent in the same period, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported, citing a company report.

The firm is set to complete its privatisation, including an initial public offering, in the second half of 2015 and is also preparing to launch 4G service, the report quoted a company executive as saying. It gave no values for the firm’s earnings.

MobiFone’s IPO is among Vietnam’s most awaited public share sales in 2015.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

