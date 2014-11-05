VIETNAM PRESS-Mobile World says Jan-Sept net above full-year target - Vietnam Economic Times

Mobile World, Vietnam’s largest mobile phone retailer, reported a net profit of 488 billion dong ($23 million) in the first nine months of the year, or 12 percent above its annual target, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reports.

Revenue during the January-September period reached 10.9 trillion dong, up 66 percent from the similar period in 2013, the report said. ($1=21,230 Vietnam dong)

