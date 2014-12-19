FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VIETNAM PRESS-Dubai's Nakheel to continue $550 mln project in Vietnam - Dau Tu
#Financials
December 19, 2014

VIETNAM PRESS-Dubai's Nakheel to continue $550 mln project in Vietnam - Dau Tu

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dubai property developer Nakheel said it would propose a plan to restart a delayed $550 million project in Vietnam’s northern province of Quang Ninh in January, the Dau Tu (Investment) newspaper reported.

Chairman of Nakheel, Ali Rashid Lootah, and Quang Ninh authority in 2013 have signed a memorandum to continue the project, which was postponed due to financial issues after its groundbreaking in 2007, the report said.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

