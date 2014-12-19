VIETNAM PRESS-Dubai's Nakheel to continue $550 mln project in Vietnam - Dau Tu

Dubai property developer Nakheel said it would propose a plan to restart a delayed $550 million project in Vietnam’s northern province of Quang Ninh in January, the Dau Tu (Investment) newspaper reported.

Chairman of Nakheel, Ali Rashid Lootah, and Quang Ninh authority in 2013 have signed a memorandum to continue the project, which was postponed due to financial issues after its groundbreaking in 2007, the report said.

