CORRECTED-VIETNAM PRESS-Ocean Group to sell parts of retail chain to Vingroup - Vietnam Economic Times
October 6, 2014 / 2:06 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-VIETNAM PRESS-Ocean Group to sell parts of retail chain to Vingroup - Vietnam Economic Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to say Ocean Group only sells 70 pct of ORC to Vingroup) Vietnam’s Ocean Group Co will sell its entire stake of 27 million shares, or 90 percent, in subsidiary and supermarket chain operator Ocean Retail Co, according to an Ocean Group resolution, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reports.

The group did not announce the value of the deal. The 27 million shares are worth 270 billion dong ($12.7 million) at face value, while property developer Vingroup will buy 70 percent of the retail chain, the report said.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1=21,255 dong) (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

