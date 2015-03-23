FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VIETNAM PRESS-Cbank needs to reaffirm forex policy, says govt economist - Dau Tu
March 23, 2015

VIETNAM PRESS-Cbank needs to reaffirm forex policy, says govt economist - Dau Tu

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Vietnam’s central bank needs to reaffirm a government policy that the dollar/dong exchange rate will not fluctuate more than 2 percent in 2015 and that the central bank will correctly follow the line, the Dau Tu (Investment) newspaper quoted a senior government economist as saying.

Once market sentiment stabilises, there will be no point in raising dollar value against the dong, the report said, attributing the gain in the past week to domestic speculation and following a $1.2 billion trade deficit in the first two months of the year.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

