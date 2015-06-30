FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VIETNAM PRESS-Taiwanese firm wins $274 mln polyester plant project licence - Vietnam Economic Times
June 30, 2015 / 1:14 AM / 2 years ago

VIETNAM PRESS-Taiwanese firm wins $274 mln polyester plant project licence - Vietnam Economic Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Taiwanese firm Polytex Far Eastern has secured a licence to invest $274 million for the first phase of a polyester fibre plant in Vietnam’s southern province of Binh Duong, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported, citing the provincial authority.

The firm, a unit of Far Eastern group, is also scheduled to produce various types of fibre and knitted fabric from the plant, it reported.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

