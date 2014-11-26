VIETNAM PRESS-Vietnam widens foreign ownership in property - Tuoi Tre

Foreigners in housing projects in Vietnam, companies with foreign investment, representative offices of foreign companies, foreign bank branches and foreigners with valid visa in Vietnam are allowed to own property in the country, according to the housing law approved by the National Assembly on Tuesday, the Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper reports.

The permission is aimed at creating favourable conditions to attract foreign investment, the report said.

