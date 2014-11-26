FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VIETNAM PRESS-Vietnam widens foreign ownership in property - Tuoi Tre
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 26, 2014 / 2:16 AM / 3 years ago

VIETNAM PRESS-Vietnam widens foreign ownership in property - Tuoi Tre

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Foreigners in housing projects in Vietnam, companies with foreign investment, representative offices of foreign companies, foreign bank branches and foreigners with valid visa in Vietnam are allowed to own property in the country, according to the housing law approved by the National Assembly on Tuesday, the Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper reports.

The permission is aimed at creating favourable conditions to attract foreign investment, the report said.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.