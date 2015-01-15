FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VIETNAM PRESS-Property market deals to quicken from Q2 2015 - Thanh Nien
January 15, 2015 / 1:46 AM / 3 years ago

VIETNAM PRESS-Property market deals to quicken from Q2 2015 - Thanh Nien

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Property market deals in Vietnam could quicken in the second or the third quarter of 2015, thanks to positive economic impact and higher inflows as new housing regulations take place, the Thanh Nien (Young People) newspaper reported, citing a senior government economist.

Transactions could rise beyond those in 2014, when deals in Hanoi already doubled from the previous year and also jumped 30 percent in Ho Chi Minh City, the report said, citing Construction Ministry data and industry experts.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

