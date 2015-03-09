VIETNAM PRESS-FDI in Vietnam's property hits 4-yr peak in 2014 - Dau Tu

Foreign direct investment in Vietnam’s property projects last year totalled $2.54 billion, including new pledges and additional funds for existing projects, a four-year high, the Dau Tu (Investment) newspaper reported, citing government data.

FDI in the sector fell to $6.8 billion in 2010 from a peak of $23 billion in 2008, and ranged between $845 million and $1.9 billion in the 2011-2013 period, the report added.

