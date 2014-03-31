FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VIETNAM PRESS-REE sees 2014 revenue up 10 pct y/y - Vietnam Economic Times
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 31, 2014 / 1:42 AM / 3 years ago

VIETNAM PRESS-REE sees 2014 revenue up 10 pct y/y - Vietnam Economic Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Vietnam’s Refrigeration Electrical Engineering Group, one of the country’s 30 top listed firms by market capitalisation and liquidity, is targeting a 10 percent growth in 2014 revenue from last year to 2.65 trillion dong ($126 million), the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported.

But the company has projected net profit to ease around 9 percent, and plans to enter the Myanmar market by joining a project developed by property firm HAGL.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 21107.5000 dong) (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.