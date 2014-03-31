VIETNAM PRESS-REE sees 2014 revenue up 10 pct y/y - Vietnam Economic Times

Vietnam’s Refrigeration Electrical Engineering Group, one of the country’s 30 top listed firms by market capitalisation and liquidity, is targeting a 10 percent growth in 2014 revenue from last year to 2.65 trillion dong ($126 million), the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported.

But the company has projected net profit to ease around 9 percent, and plans to enter the Myanmar market by joining a project developed by property firm HAGL.

