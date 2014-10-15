FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VIETNAM PRESS-Jan-Sept remittances to Ho Chi Minh City hit $3.12 bln - Thanh Nien
October 15, 2014 / 1:26 AM / 3 years ago

VIETNAM PRESS-Jan-Sept remittances to Ho Chi Minh City hit $3.12 bln - Thanh Nien

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Overseas remittances to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam’s business centre, totalled $3.12 billion in the first nine months of 2014, up 6.2 percent from a year earlier, according to the central bank branch in the city, the Thanh Nien (Young People) newspaper reports.

The city has forecast $5 billion worth of remittances for the whole of this year, an increase of about 25 percent from 2013, the report said.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
