VIETNAM PRESS-Jan-Sept remittances to Ho Chi Minh City hit $3.12 bln - Thanh Nien

Overseas remittances to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam’s business centre, totalled $3.12 billion in the first nine months of 2014, up 6.2 percent from a year earlier, according to the central bank branch in the city, the Thanh Nien (Young People) newspaper reports.

The city has forecast $5 billion worth of remittances for the whole of this year, an increase of about 25 percent from 2013, the report said.

