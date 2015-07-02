FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VIETNAM PRESS-Remittances to Ho Chi Minh City seen up at $5.3 bln-$5.5 bln in 2015-Tuoi Tre
July 2, 2015 / 2:52 AM / 2 years ago

VIETNAM PRESS-Remittances to Ho Chi Minh City seen up at $5.3 bln-$5.5 bln in 2015-Tuoi Tre

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Overseas remittances to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam’s commercial centre, could rise to between $5.3 billion and $5.5 billion this year, from $5 billion in 2014, the Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper reported, citing a central bank official.

Remittances to the city in the first half rose 18.2 percent from a year earlier to $2.16 billion, the newspaper added, citing central bank data.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

