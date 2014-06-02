FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VIETNAM PRESS-Vietnam expands foreign reserves definition - Dau Tu
#Credit Markets
June 2, 2014 / 1:31 AM / 3 years ago

VIETNAM PRESS-Vietnam expands foreign reserves definition - Dau Tu

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Vietnam will consider gold and deposits in foreign currencies of credit institutions at the State Bank of Vietnam as foreign reserves, starting from July 15 of this year, according to a recent decree of the government, the Dau Tu (Investment) newspaper reports.

The country’s foreign reserves in the first four months of this year reached $35 billion, a record high in several years, the report said, citing the central bank governor.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

