VIETNAM PRESS-Sacombank's 2013 net surges 122 pct y/y - Vietnam Economic Times
February 18, 2014 / 2:07 AM / 4 years ago

VIETNAM PRESS-Sacombank's 2013 net surges 122 pct y/y - Vietnam Economic Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Vietnam’s Sacombank reported a net profit of 2.23 trillion dong ($106 million) for 2013, up 122.4 percent from a year earlier, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported.

The Ho Chi Minh City-based lender was among the few banks which reported profit for the last quarter of 2013. It posted a net earning of 571 billion dong for the three months ended December, the report said.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1=21,075 dong) (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

