VIETNAM PRESS-Sacombank, Phuong Nam bank merger gets approval - Thanh Nien
#Financials
August 14, 2015 / 2:00 AM / 2 years ago

VIETNAM PRESS-Sacombank, Phuong Nam bank merger gets approval - Thanh Nien

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ho Chi Minh City-based Sacombank and Phuong Nam Bank have secured central bank permission for their merger, the Thanh Nien (Young People) newspaper reported, citing a central bank directive.

The State Bank of Vietnam will also take over all the Sacombank shares owned by Sacombank Deputy Chairman Tram Be and will ensure operation of the new bank will be safe and efficient after the merger, the paper said.

Phuong Nam (Southern) Bank, also based in Ho Chi Minh City, is 20 percent owned by Singapore’s United Overseas Bank .

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

