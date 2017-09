Saigon Securities, a leading stock brokerage firm in Vietnam, will seek shareholders’ approval to raise the foreign ownership cap to 100 percent in line with the government’s new rule, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported, citing the company management board.

Foreigners now own 43.83 percent of the Ho Chi Minh City-based firm, the report said.

----

