VIETNAM PRESS-Stock market value hits $39.5 bln in 2013 - Vietnam Economic Times
February 6, 2014 / 1:06 AM / 4 years ago

VIETNAM PRESS-Stock market value hits $39.5 bln in 2013 - Vietnam Economic Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Vietnam’s main stock market capitalisation rose 23.06 percent in 2013 to 834.8 trillion dong ($39.5 billion), according to a senior official at the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported.

The exchange is expected to launch new stock indexes this year, including those covering mid-cap, small-cap stocks, the report quoted Chairman Tran Dac Sinh as saying.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

