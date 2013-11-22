VIETNAM PRESS-Vietnam's Jan-Oct shrimp exports jump 33 pct - Vietnam Economic Times

Vietnam has exported nearly $2.5 billion worth of shrimp in the first 10 months of 2013, up 33 percent from the same period last year, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported.

The export revenue from shrimp, making up 44 percent of the total value from aquatic products in the January-October period and mostly generated from the U.S. market, could rise to $2.8 billion in the whole of 2013, the report said.

