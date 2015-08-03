FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VIETNAM PRESS-Thong Nhat to buy majority stake in state tea firm-Vietnam Economic Times
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 3, 2015 / 2:29 AM / 2 years ago

VIETNAM PRESS-Thong Nhat to buy majority stake in state tea firm-Vietnam Economic Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Vietnam’s farm ministry has allowed Thong Nhat Production and Investment Co to buy 63.74 percent in registered capital of Vietnam Tea Corp (Vinatea), the country’s biggest tea exporter, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported, without citing any sources.

Thong Nhat will buy the stake immediately after Vinatea launches its planned $5.36 million initial public offering for 31.86 percent of the company, the report said, without giving a date for the float.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 21,815 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.