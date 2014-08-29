FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VIETNAM PRESS-Foreign arrivals in Vietnam seen up 12 pct y/y in Jan-Aug - Vietnam News
August 29, 2014 / 2:30 AM / 3 years ago

VIETNAM PRESS-Foreign arrivals in Vietnam seen up 12 pct y/y in Jan-Aug - Vietnam News

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Foreign arrivals in Vietnam from January to August this year is estimated to have risen 12.2 percent to 5.47 million compared with the same period in 2013, according to the government’s General Statistics Office, the Vietnam News newspaper reported.

The number of foreigners seeking leisure and entertainment increased 10.5 percent to 3.3 million. Revenue from the tourism industry rose 20.4 percent from last year to 159.8 trillion dong ($7.55 billion), the report said.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1=21,175 dong) (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

