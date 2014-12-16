FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VIETNAM PRESS-Vietnam refuses Chinese vehicles for trade show - Thanh Nien
December 16, 2014

VIETNAM PRESS-Vietnam refuses Chinese vehicles for trade show - Thanh Nien

Vietnam has rejected China’s request to let 1,000 vehicles into the country for tourism from Dec. 11 to March next year during a trade fair, citing lack of conditions for safety and security assurance for the vehicles, the Thanh Nien (Young People) newspaper reported.

Vietnam’s transport ministry earlier asked for opinions from the foreign, trade, public security, defence and tourism ministries before declining China’s proposal on Monday, the report said.

In its proposal, China asked Vietnam to allow 1,500 Chinese along with 1,000 vehicles into its territory for tourism purpose and as a transit to Laos and Cambodia.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

