FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VIETNAM PRESS-Vietcombank cuts bad debt to 2.34 pct of loans - Vietnam News
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 7, 2015 / 2:29 AM / 2 years ago

VIETNAM PRESS-Vietcombank cuts bad debt to 2.34 pct of loans - Vietnam News

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Hanoi-based Vietcombank, Vietnam’s top listed firm by market value, has cut its bad debts to 2.34 percent of loans at the end of June, from 2.97 percent in the first quarter of 2015, the Vietnam News daily reported.

The bank has also set aside more than $109 million in provisional fund in the six-month period to deal with bad debts, which has eroded its profits, the daily reported, citing a bank report.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.