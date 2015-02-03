FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VIETNAM PRESS-Vietcombank to operate loss-making lender - Tuoi Tre
#Financials
February 3, 2015 / 1:36 AM / 3 years ago

VIETNAM PRESS-Vietcombank to operate loss-making lender - Tuoi Tre

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Vietcombank, Vietnam’s top listed bank by market value, will join the management of unlisted Vietnam Construction Bank and operate it to ensure a smooth implementation of the restructuring process, the Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper reported, citing a central bank statement.

The central bank will acquire all shares and take control of Vietnam Construction Bank after its shareholders disapproved a recapitalisation plan to ensure the minimum level of funds, the report said.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

