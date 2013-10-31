VIETNAM PRESS-Vietnam Airlines to sell shares in domestic firms - Vietnam Economic Times

National carrier Vietnam Airlines is scheduled to sell about 24 million shares in Hanoi-based Techcombank at an auction on Dec. 2, according to the Hanoi Stock Exchange, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reports.

Earlier, on Nov. 29 the airlines would also auction to sell 1.3 million shares in a Vietnamese investment firm, the report said. The government has asked the airlines to divest from its none-core businesses.

