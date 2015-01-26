FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VIETNAM PRESS-Viettel snaps revenue decline in 2014 - Lao Dong
January 26, 2015 / 2:25 AM / 3 years ago

VIETNAM PRESS-Viettel snaps revenue decline in 2014 - Lao Dong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Viettel, a military-run telecoms firm, has halted a five-year streak of decline in revenue, posting revenue of 197 trillion dong ($9.24 billion) last year or a rise of more than 20 percent, up from a 15 percent growth in 2013, the Lao Dong (Labour) newspaper reported, citing a company report.

The firm aims to keep unchanged a gross profit growth target of 15 percent this year, the report said.

Viettel is Vietnam’s leading telecoms firm, with the biggest market share in mobile phone subscribers.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

