VIETNAM PRESS-Viettel snaps revenue decline in 2014 - Lao Dong

Viettel, a military-run telecoms firm, has halted a five-year streak of decline in revenue, posting revenue of 197 trillion dong ($9.24 billion) last year or a rise of more than 20 percent, up from a 15 percent growth in 2013, the Lao Dong (Labour) newspaper reported, citing a company report.

The firm aims to keep unchanged a gross profit growth target of 15 percent this year, the report said.

Viettel is Vietnam’s leading telecoms firm, with the biggest market share in mobile phone subscribers.

