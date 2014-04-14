FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VIETNAM PRESS-Dairy firm Vinamilk expects 2014 revenue to rise 15 pct y/y - Tuoi Tre
April 14, 2014 / 2:30 AM / 3 years ago

VIETNAM PRESS-Dairy firm Vinamilk expects 2014 revenue to rise 15 pct y/y - Tuoi Tre

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dairy product maker Vinamilk expects to post 2014 revenue of 36.3 trillion dong ($1.7 billion), up 14.9 percent from a year earlier, the Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper reports.

The second biggest listed firm by market capitalisation would also seek shareholders’ approval to raise its 2013 dividend rate payment to 48 percent from 34 percent and issue bonus shares at the rate of 20 percent, the report said.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 21,075 dong) (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
