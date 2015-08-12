FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VIETNAM PRESS-Vinamilk builds $73 mln dairy farm complex - Vietnam Economic Times
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 12, 2015 / 1:21 AM / 2 years ago

VIETNAM PRESS-Vinamilk builds $73 mln dairy farm complex - Vietnam Economic Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Vinamilk, Vietnam’s top dairy products maker, has started construction on a 1.6 trillion dong ($73.3 million) complex of farms and feed supply, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported.

The complex in the northern province of Thanh Hoa is slated to start operation in 2017 and may help the Ho Chi Minh City-based firm achieve a revenue of $3 billion in 2017, the report quoted a company executive as saying.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1=21,818 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

