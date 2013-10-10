VIETNAM PRESS-Vietnam firm to issue bills to tackle Vinashin debt - Thanh Nien

Vietnam’s state-owned Debt and Asset Trading Corp (DATC) will issue new bills to help restructure the $600 million debt that state shipbuilder Vinashin raised via an international bond, according to Vinashin, the Thanh Nien newspaper reports.

DATC’s one-year bills will carry an annual coupon of 1 percent per year, the report said, citing the agreement of the restructuring process by 64.7 percent of Vinashin’s lenders for nearly 80 percent of the $600 million debt.

