VIETNAM PRESS-Vietnam firm to issue bills to tackle Vinashin debt - Thanh Nien
#Credit Markets
October 10, 2013 / 1:15 AM / 4 years ago

VIETNAM PRESS-Vietnam firm to issue bills to tackle Vinashin debt - Thanh Nien

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Vietnam’s state-owned Debt and Asset Trading Corp (DATC) will issue new bills to help restructure the $600 million debt that state shipbuilder Vinashin raised via an international bond, according to Vinashin, the Thanh Nien newspaper reports.

DATC’s one-year bills will carry an annual coupon of 1 percent per year, the report said, citing the agreement of the restructuring process by 64.7 percent of Vinashin’s lenders for nearly 80 percent of the $600 million debt.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

