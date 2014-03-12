VIETNAM PRESS-Vinatex set for IPO in late June - Dau Tu

The Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group, or Vinatex, plans to conduct its initial public offering in late June, offering to sell 49 percent of the total shares to outsiders, according to a company plan, the Dau Tu (Investment) newspaper reports.

Hanoi-based Vinatex would have a registered capital of 5 trillion dong ($237 million) after its partial privatisation, the report said. Vinatex is Vietnam’s biggest producer and exporter of garments and textiles products.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.