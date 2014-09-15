VIETNAM PRESS-Top textile maker Vinatex picks key investors - Vietnam Economic Times

Vinatex, Vietnam’s largest textile and garment maker, said it had agreed to sell a 10 percent stake to real estate developer Vingroup and another 14 percent to the Vietnam Investment Development Group, making them strategic investors, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported.

The Hanoi-based textile maker is scheduled for an initial public offering on Sept. 22, the report said.

In Vietnam, listing and IPO are two separate stages.

