VIETNAM PRESS-Textile firm Vinatex set for August IPO - Tuoi Tre

The Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group, or Vinatex, plans to conduct its initial public offering in August, selling 24 percent of its shares to strategic partners, according to a company executive, the Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper reports.

The state-owned company, Vietnam’s biggest textile maker, has divested 85 percent of its non-core investment as of May and will withdraw the remaining 167 billion dong ($7.9 million) by 2015, the report said.

