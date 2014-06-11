FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VIETNAM PRESS-Textile firm Vinatex set for August IPO - Tuoi Tre
June 11, 2014 / 1:55 AM / 3 years ago

VIETNAM PRESS-Textile firm Vinatex set for August IPO - Tuoi Tre

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group, or Vinatex, plans to conduct its initial public offering in August, selling 24 percent of its shares to strategic partners, according to a company executive, the Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper reports.

The state-owned company, Vietnam’s biggest textile maker, has divested 85 percent of its non-core investment as of May and will withdraw the remaining 167 billion dong ($7.9 million) by 2015, the report said.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1=21,190 dong) (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

