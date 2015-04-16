FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VIETNAM PRESS-Vingroup unit wins port building deal - Tuoi Tre
April 16, 2015 / 1:21 AM / 2 years ago

VIETNAM PRESS-Vingroup unit wins port building deal - Tuoi Tre

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Phu Quoc Investment and Tourism Development Co, a subsidiary of Vietnamese property firm Vingroup, has secured a contract to build the Phu Quoc international port under the build-operate-transfer (BOT) scheme, the Tuoi Tre newspaper reported, citing a senior Kien Giang provincial government official.

The investment for the whole project is more than 1.64 trillion dong ($76 million), of which 493 billion dong would be allocated for the BOT part and the port is slated to become operational in 2017, the report said.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

