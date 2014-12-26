FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VIETNAM PRESS-Top telecoms firm VNPT's 2014 revenue seen up 6 pct- Vietnam Economic Times
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
December 26, 2014 / 2:40 AM / 3 years ago

VIETNAM PRESS-Top telecoms firm VNPT's 2014 revenue seen up 6 pct- Vietnam Economic Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

State-owned company the Vietnam Post and Telecommunications Group’s (VNPT) 2014 revenue is expected to increase 6 percent from a year earlier, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported, citing figures presented in a telecom ministry meeting.

The country’s biggest telecommunications company is among Vietnam’s 10 biggest enterprises, a ranking based on several criteria including revenues.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 21,370 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.