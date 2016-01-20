FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Aeroports de Paris bids for 20 pct state in Vietnam airports firm - media
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
January 20, 2016 / 7:36 AM / 2 years ago

Aeroports de Paris bids for 20 pct state in Vietnam airports firm - media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - France’s Aeroports de Paris SA has bid for a 20 percent stake offered by Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) and Singapore’s Changi Airport International had also expressed interest, Vietnamese media said on Wednesday.

The Dau Tu newspaper quoted ACV’s chairman Nguyen Nguyen Hung as saying the French firm had submitted a bid to become a strategic partner.

The article later said Changi had formally expressed interest in the same stake. It was unclear if the information on the Singaporean firm was attributable to Hung.

ACV officials were not immediately available for comment.

The airports firm is one of Vietnam’s biggest state-run companies and operator of all of the country’s major airport.

ACV raised $51.6 million via selling 3.47 percent stake at its initial public offering in December last year, which put the company value at $1.2 billion. (Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Martin Petty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.