TABLE-PVD H1 net profit nearly flat at $22.3 mln

July 23 (Reuters) - The following are excerpts from the earnings results of Petrovietnam Drilling and Well Services Joint Stock Co in the first half of 2012.
Unit: million dong
Item *H1 2012 H1 2011
Revenues 2,640,080 2,632,498
Gross profit 501,105 477,983
Net profit 464,172 460,635
NOTE: Results are unaudited, from the mother company only.
Shares of the Ho Chi Minh City-based firm were down 0.28 percent at 35,100 dong each at 0322 GMT on Monday. ($1=20,830 dong)