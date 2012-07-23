TABLE-PVD H1 net profit nearly flat at $22.3 mln

July 23 (Reuters) - The following are excerpts from the earnings results of Petrovietnam Drilling and Well Services Joint Stock Co in the first half of 2012.

Unit: million dong

Item *H1 2012 H1 2011

Revenues 2,640,080 2,632,498

Gross profit 501,105 477,983

Net profit 464,172 460,635

NOTE: Results are unaudited, from the mother company only.

Shares of the Ho Chi Minh City-based firm were down 0.28 percent at 35,100 dong each at 0322 GMT on Monday. ($1=20,830 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)