UPDATE 1-Vietnam cbank cuts refinance, discount rates

By Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau

HANOI, April 10 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s central bank on Tuesday cut two key policy rates, the refinance rate and the discount rate, in its second move in a month to try to counteract a slowing economy as inflation moderates.

From Wednesday the refinance rate would be lowered to 13 percent from 14 percent and the discount rate would be brought down to 11 percent from 12 percent, it said in a statement.

The State Bank of Vietnam also said it would cut the ceiling rate for deposits to 12 percent from 13 percent.

Most Asian economies have left rates on hold, preferring to wait and see whether Europe’s debt troubles intensify or rising oil prices spawn an inflationary threat.

The move comes after Vietnam’s once-zooming economic growth slowed to a three-year low of 4 percent in the first quarter as domestic demand weakened and local industries grappled with high inventories.

Inflation has moderated after the consumer price index peaked at 23 percent last August. In March, the consumer price index hit 14.14 percent, down from 16.44 percent in February, according to government statistics.

“Inflation is still on a downtrend. We expect another 100 (basis points) (in rate cuts) to come before the end of H1 and another 100 (basis points) in Q3,” said Tai Hui, Head of Regional Research for Asia at Standard Chartered in Singapore.

Prakriti Sofat, regional economist at Barclays, said she expected 100 basis points (bps) rate cuts each quarter.

The State Bank of Vietnam’s announcement did not offer an explanation.

The central bank began to unwind tight monetary conditions on March 12 when it cut the discount and refinance rates.

Those were Vietnam’s first policy rate cuts in nearly three years. The next day it cut the reverse repurchase rate which it uses in open market operations and a similar move was likely this time.

With growth slowing and inflation on a down-trend, the State Bank has trained its sights on getting commercial lending rates down. The lowering of the cap on deposit rates was also part of its efforts to bring lending rates down.

But Le Dang Doanh, an independent economist and former advisor to the government, said it needed to do more than just cut policy rates.

“Despite the cuts in major rates and deposit rates, loan rates are still too high for businesses,” he said.

“I don’t think the cuts will result in price fluctuations, because people have been cutting spending.”