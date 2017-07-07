HANOI, July 7 The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV),
the central bank, said on Friday it would cut several interest
rates to support economic growth and control inflation.
The annual refinancing rate, rediscount rate, overnight
electronic interbank rate and rate of loans to offset capital
shortage in clearance between the SBV and domestic banks would
be cut by 0.25 percentage points each from July 10, the central
bank said in a statement.
The annual maximum short-term interest rate for loans in the
dong currency by financial situations in some sectors would also
be cut by 0.5 percentage points from July 10, SBV said without
elaborating which sector.
Vietnam's National Assembly and government have been pushing
for lower interest rates in banks to support businesses and
boost economic growth, which faces challenges to achieve its
2017 target of 6.7 percent.
Vietnam's economy needs to grow 7.4 percent in the second
half of 2017 to achieve its full-year target, after it grew at a
three-year low of 5.15 percent in the first quarter and 6.17
percent during April-June.
The rate cuts would help increase liquidity for banks to
provide credit to the economy, stablise the economy, interest
rates and the foreign exchange market, control inflation and
boost economic growth, the central bank said.
