REFILE-UPDATE 1-Dung Quat refinery may delay restart to July -CEO

(Refiles to make clear Dung Quat is Vietnam’s only refinery)

* Vietnam’s only refinery to restart in early July

* Equipment checks take longer than expected

HANOI, June 18 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s only oil refinery, the Dung Quat facility, may delay its restart to early July from late June after a six-to-seven-week shutdown, a senior executive said on Monday.

The $2.2-billion Dung Quat refinery, 880 kilometres (550 miles) south of Hanoi, usually supplies around 30 percent of Vietnam’s domestic oil product demand.

“We still aim to resume production on June 25-27, but there is the possibility of delaying to early July because of the pace of the equipment checks,” said Nguyen Hoai Giang, chief executive of Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical Co, which operates the refinery.

The 130,500 barrels-per-day plant has been shut since May 16 for an equipment check before final acceptance from its builder, French oil services group Technip.

The refinery’s operators had initially planned to resume production after three to four weeks.

The plant’s shutdown has prompted domestic distributors to aggressively seek oil products in the spot market due to reduced term supply from the refinery, traders have said. (Reporting by Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)