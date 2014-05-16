FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House calls China's actions in Vietnam dispute provocative
May 16, 2014

White House calls China's actions in Vietnam dispute provocative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 16 (Reuters) - China’s decision to place an oil rig in disputed waters in the South China Sea is a provocative act and raises tensions in the region, the White House said on Friday.

“We consider that act provocative and we consider it one that undermines the goal that we share, which is peaceful resolution of these disputes and general stability in the region,” White House spokesman Jay Carney said at his regularly scheduled briefing.

“We’re very concerned about dangerous conduct and intimidation by government-controlled assets operating in this area,” Carney said. (Reporting by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by James Dalgleish)

