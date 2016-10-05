FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Top Vietnam brewer Sabeco may list by early December, says CEO
October 5, 2016 / 10:16 AM / a year ago

Top Vietnam brewer Sabeco may list by early December, says CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Oct 5 (Reuters) - State-owned Sabeco, Vietnam's biggest brewer, may list on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange by late November or early December, its chief executive said on Wednesday, as the government moves towards loosening its tight grip over one of Asia's most sought-after beer markets.

Sabeco, formally known as the Saigon Beer, Alcohol, Beverage Corp, could list all of its shares on the exchange, Le Hong Xanh told Reuters in an interview. He added that all options for the government's stake divestment were being considered and the government had yet to approve any particular course of action.

Xanh's comments come a day after a Vietnam deputy minister said listings of Sabeco and smaller brewer Habeco could be delayed until the first quarter of 2017. The brewers' share debuts had been scheduled for the end of 2016. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
