FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam's Sacombank plans $200 mln dollar bond
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 16, 2012 / 1:50 AM / in 5 years

Vietnam's Sacombank plans $200 mln dollar bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, May 16 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s Sacombank planned to raise $200 million via a dollar bond on overseas markets and proceeds would go to its banking business, the lender said in a statement.

The Ho Chi Minh City-based bank would issue the five-year bond in the second or the third quarter of this year, subject to shareholder approval at a meeting on May 26, the bank said.

Sacombank said it would list the bond on the Singapore stock exchange.

The bond issue would follow VietinBank, Vietnam’s largest partly private lender by assets, which became the first bank to have issued a dollar bond on overseas markets this year, raising $250 million at an annual coupon of 8 percent.

Sacombank shares closed up 1.65 percent at 24,600 dong ($1.18) each on Tuesday. ($1=20,820 dong) (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.