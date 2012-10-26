FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Sacombank says Jan-Sept net dips 2.4 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 26, 2012 / 2:21 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Sacombank says Jan-Sept net dips 2.4 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - The following are excerpts from the earnings results of Sai Gon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Sacombank) in the first nine months of 2012:

Unit: million dong

Item (*)Jan-Sept 2012 Jan-Sept 2011

Total assets 146,586,904 150,046,033

Gross profit 2,107,208 2,147,602

Net profit 1,555,084 1,593,590

(*) The results are of the parent bank only.

Shares of the Ho Chi Minh City-based bank were down 1.54 percent at 19,200 dong (92.2 U.S. cents) each at 0215 GMT. ($1=20,820 dong) (Reporting by Duy Vu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.