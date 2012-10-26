TABLE-Sacombank says Jan-Sept net dips 2.4 pct y/y

Oct 26 (Reuters) - The following are excerpts from the earnings results of Sai Gon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Sacombank) in the first nine months of 2012:

Unit: million dong

Item (*)Jan-Sept 2012 Jan-Sept 2011

Total assets 146,586,904 150,046,033

Gross profit 2,107,208 2,147,602

Net profit 1,555,084 1,593,590

(*) The results are of the parent bank only.

Shares of the Ho Chi Minh City-based bank were down 1.54 percent at 19,200 dong (92.2 U.S. cents) each at 0215 GMT. ($1=20,820 dong) (Reporting by Duy Vu)