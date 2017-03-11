(Add details, background)
By Mai Nguyen
BUON MA THUOT, March 11 Vietnam's Daklak
province on Saturday granted licences and signed memorandums of
understanding for the development of several solar power
projects worth a combined $3.3 billion.
Vietnam has been mostly reliant on coal-fired and hydro
power plants to accommodate its annual electricity demand growth
of around 11 percent, but wants to boost its renewable energy
output amid rising resources scarcity and environmental issues.
U.S. group AES Corporation signed an memorandum of
understanding with the province to invest $750 million in a
solar plant with expected capacity of 300-500 megawatts.
Vietnamese private firm Xuan Thien Daklak on Saturday
received a provincial government licence to invest $2.2 billion
in a 2,000-megawatt solar power project in Daklak province in
the Central Highlands.
South Korea's Solar Park Global also received a certificate
to invest $45 million in a solar power project and Vietnamese
Long Thanh Infrastructure Development and Investment Company
will invest $308 million in a 250-megawatt solar plant.
Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam are seeking to secure
sources of solar energy and have introduced targets to fire up
green energy generation as global agreements to curb pollution
take effect.
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Sam Holmes)