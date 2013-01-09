Vietnam to widen stock trading band to 7 pct-regulator

HANOI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Vietnam will raise the trading band in the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, the country’s main stock market, to 7 percent next week, from 5 percent now, as part of market-boosting measures, regulators said on Wednesday.

The trading band on the Hanoi Stock Exchange will also be raised to 10 percent from 7 percent at present, Chairman Vu Bang of market watchdog the State Securities Commission, said in a statement obtained by Reuters.

The new bands will be in place as of Jan. 15, he said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Paul Tait)