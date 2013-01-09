FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Vietnam to widen trading bands to boost stock markets
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 9, 2013 / 3:26 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Vietnam to widen trading bands to boost stock markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds reaction, details)

HANOI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Vietnam will raise the trading band on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, the country’s main stock market, to 7 percent next week from 5 percent now as part of market-boosting measures, regulators said on Wednesday.

The trading band on the Hanoi Stock Exchange will also be raised to 10 percent from 7 percent at present, Chairman Vu Bang of the State Securities Commission said in a statement obtained by Reuters.

The new bands will be in place as of Jan. 15, he said.

“This is a good move to boost market liquidity because the cash flow will circulate faster,” said Vu Duy Khanh, head analyst at Navibank Securities.

He said brokerages would benefit most from the move, which is in line with market expectations. Higher liquidity will help raise revenues from fees charged by brokerages.

The VN Index rose 2.01 percent to 456.17 points at 0316 GMT on Wednesday, having gained around 10 percent so far this year after an annual expansion of nearly 18 percent in 2012.

Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.