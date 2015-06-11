FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam seeks to cut share repayment period to help stock market
June 11, 2015 / 7:22 AM / 2 years ago

Vietnam seeks to cut share repayment period to help stock market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, June 11 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s securities regulator said on Thursday it was seeking to cut a share repayment period to two days from three to support the country’s stock markets , in line with international standards.

The State Securities Commission (SSC) would first gauge public opinion on reducing the repayment time before deciding whether to amend regulations, the finance-ministry run regulator said in a statement posted on its website. (ssc.gov.vn)

Vietnam’s benchmark VN Index advanced 1.15 percent at 0713 GMT on Thursday. Analysts said the move by SSC would further boost the market in coming sessions. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)

